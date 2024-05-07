Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after buying an additional 1,059,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 877,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.