1,260 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $519,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,728. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

