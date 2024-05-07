MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 228,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,033. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

