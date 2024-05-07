Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 26,212 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.24. 43,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

