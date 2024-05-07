Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,259 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

