Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.94. 339,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

