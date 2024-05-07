The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Sells $5,253,549.10 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shailesh Jejurikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

