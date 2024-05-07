Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

