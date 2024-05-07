Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

