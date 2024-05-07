Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.