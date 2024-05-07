Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
