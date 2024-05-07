Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.85. The company had a trading volume of 238,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,910. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

