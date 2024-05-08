20,920 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,575,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 241,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. 68,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

