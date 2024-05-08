Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

NYSE AMBC opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

