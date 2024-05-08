Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,794 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

