Balanced Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,777 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. 6,667,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,916,957. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

