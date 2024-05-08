Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,384. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

