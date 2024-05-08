Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

