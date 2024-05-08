Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 68,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

