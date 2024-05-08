Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 434,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,822. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.