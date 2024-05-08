Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,481. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

