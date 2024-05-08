Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 933,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,540. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

