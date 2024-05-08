Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 25,993 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 175,253 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

