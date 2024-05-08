Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 270,559 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

