Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,877,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

