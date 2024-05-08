Sage Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

