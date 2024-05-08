Sage Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,171. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

