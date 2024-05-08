HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$29,295.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$29,295.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:HPQ remained flat at C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,452. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

