Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 927 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. 273,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,313. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.