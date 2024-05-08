Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 198,742 Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 14.20% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

