Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 32.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.67. 65,112,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,661,508. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a market cap of $557.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

