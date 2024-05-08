Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 331,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,478. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

