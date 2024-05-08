Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,024. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

