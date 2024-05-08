Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STK opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

