Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $348.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.00 and last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $343.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.