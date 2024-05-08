Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 57,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

