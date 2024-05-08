Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
DCTH stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DCTH
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.