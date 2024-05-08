Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

