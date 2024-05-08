Dynex Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 89,134,528 coins and its circulating supply is 89,134,846 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 89,114,323.90326132. The last known price of Dynex is 0.53904304 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,454,651.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

