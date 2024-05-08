Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $194.22

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.22, but opened at $186.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 18,825 shares changing hands.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

