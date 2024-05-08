Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $194.22

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.22, but opened at $186.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 18,825 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

