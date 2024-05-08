Financial Contrast: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -3.29% 6.13% 3.71% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 2 1 0 2.33 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSpan and Web Blockchain Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $235.11 million 1.95 -$29.80 million ($0.18) -67.16 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Summary

OneSpan beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

