VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 6.01 $187.36 million $1.14 26.57 VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14% VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.91%.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

