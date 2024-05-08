George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

WN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston stock traded up C$4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$191.65. 91,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,449. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.65.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders have sold 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 in the last three months. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

