Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Up 1.9 %

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.23.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

