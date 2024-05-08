Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 653,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,200,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

