Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 10%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 2,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 22,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
