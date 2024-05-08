Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Head-To-Head Review

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hippo $209.70 million 2.16 -$273.10 million ($10.08) -1.85

Analyst Recommendations

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hippo has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.86%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Hippo -93.69% -59.81% -15.05%

Summary

The Seibels Bruce Group beats Hippo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

