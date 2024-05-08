GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Financial Comparison

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,007.21% Immunome -761.92% -69.74% -31.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Immunome $14.02 million 66.78 -$106.81 million ($5.39) -2.90

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlobeStar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunome.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunome 0 0 7 0 3.00

Immunome has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%. Given Immunome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunome beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is based in Richland, Washington.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

