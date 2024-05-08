Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 33.8 %

Shares of INSP stock traded down $83.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.50. 3,688,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,255. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -233.89 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average of $190.56.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

