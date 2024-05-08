Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.72. 67,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

