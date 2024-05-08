iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,205. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

