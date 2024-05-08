Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

